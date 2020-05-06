Food stamp participants in North Carolina can now purchase food online

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Starting Wednesday, North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) participants will be able to buy groceries online using their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.North Carolina is the 10th state to implement this program, which will remain permanently in place even after the coronavirus pandemic is over, the NC Department of Health and Human Services announced.It helps participants in being able to buy food while maintaining social distancing."This will allow families to order groceries at home and lower their risk of getting sick," NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. said.Amazon and Walmart are the only authorized retailers approved for online FNS purchases nationally.The U.S. Department of Agriculture must approve other retailers who wish to participate in the FNS online purchasing program.