3 Clayton firefighters hospitalized with COVID-19; 14 more test positive within department, officials say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Clayton Fire Department says, as of Saturday morning, three firefighters have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 14 others have tested positive for the virus after a cluster was identified at the department.Officials confirmed the town's Fire Department had a COVID-19 cluster. According to a statement, the first sick firefighter led to four others on the same shift testing positive requiring the fire department to test all three shifts which revealed the 17 positive cases.In the news statement, Fire Chief Lee Barbee emphasized that firefighters not only respond to fires, they also respond to medical emergencies, car accidents and other instances that require close contact."We aren't saying this to garner sympathy or to bring unwanted attention to our fire families, but simply for the public we serve to know - we're taking all the necessary precautions to prevent further spread, to stay healthy and to remain ready to respond when you need us most," Barbee said.