5-year-old girl with deadly cancer gets early Christmas

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you took a drive in Linden Oaks, you might think your eyes are playing tricks on you.

Christmas decorations lined the streets as the community brought in the holiday early for a special five-year-old.

Ila Haskin was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) nearly two years ago.

The aggressive terminal brain cancer is attacking the child's body and it may take her life before the holidays.

Just two days after the military community held Halloween for Ila, they will ring in the holiday cheer with Christmas.
