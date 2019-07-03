Gas prices could continue rising after July 4, AAA Carolinas says

Fayetteville $2.50



Durham-Chapel Hill $2.60



Rocky Mount $2.61



Raleigh $2.61



Goldsboro $2.62

Gas prices are again flaring up for the Fourth of July. Within the past week, nearly 25 states have seen a gas price increase of a nickel or more and that's certainly the case in North Carolina.Last Wednesday at the pump, folks across the state were paying an average of $2.44 a gallon and the cost has gone up 12 cents since then.It's a slight squeeze, but nothing travelers weren't already expecting."I had planned on going regardless of what the gas prices were," said traveler Deborah Barbie."It doesn't matter. I have to buy it," said another traveler Cindy Geddie.ABC11 was able to find an average of what people are paying in major cities of the viewing area:AAA Carolinas says the trend could continue on for the rest of the month because of refinery interruptions on the East Coast.