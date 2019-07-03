Gas prices could continue rising after July 4, AAA Carolinas says

Last Wednesday at the pump, folks across the state were paying an average of $2.44 a gallon and the cost has gone up 12 cents since then.
It's a slight squeeze, but nothing travelers weren't already expecting.
"I had planned on going regardless of what the gas prices were," said traveler Deborah Barbie.
"It doesn't matter. I have to buy it," said another traveler Cindy Geddie.
ABC11 was able to find an average of what people are paying in major cities of the viewing area:
- Fayetteville $2.50
- Durham-Chapel Hill $2.60
- Rocky Mount $2.61
- Raleigh $2.61
- Goldsboro $2.62
AAA Carolinas says the trend could continue on for the rest of the month because of refinery interruptions on the East Coast.