Gas prices could continue rising after July 4, AAA Carolinas says

Gas prices are again flaring up for the Fourth of July. Within the past week, nearly 25 states have seen a gas price increase of a nickel or more and that's certainly the case in North Carolina.

Last Wednesday at the pump, folks across the state were paying an average of $2.44 a gallon and the cost has gone up 12 cents since then.

It's a slight squeeze, but nothing travelers weren't already expecting.

"I had planned on going regardless of what the gas prices were," said traveler Deborah Barbie.

"It doesn't matter. I have to buy it," said another traveler Cindy Geddie.

ABC11 was able to find an average of what people are paying in major cities of the viewing area:

  • Fayetteville $2.50

  • Durham-Chapel Hill $2.60

  • Rocky Mount $2.61

  • Raleigh $2.61

  • Goldsboro $2.62


AAA Carolinas says the trend could continue on for the rest of the month because of refinery interruptions on the East Coast.
