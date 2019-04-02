feel good

Boy says he traded Xbox and offered yard work to get mom car

EMBED <>More Videos

13-year-old trades Xbox and does yard work to get mom car | Story from KOLO

FERNLEY, Nevada -- A 13-year-old boy says he was inspired by other acts of kindness when he traded his Xbox and offered to do yard work in exchange for a vehicle for his mom.

Nevada teen William Preston told KOLO that he had to take it upon himself as the oldest boy in his family to help his struggling, single mother make ends meet.

"I saw on YouTube where people get their mom a car and then surprise her with it," he said. "I wanted to do that."

The young man found a 1999 white Chevrolet Metro on Facebook for sale.

"It was really cheap, so I asked her if I could trade it for my Xbox or earn it, and at first she said no, and then she thought about it, and then she said yes," William recalled.

The negotiation worked, and soon, he was able to tell his mom about his surprise.

"Mom, I got you a car and she didn't believe me," William said.

"At my low point, here comes my son," said William's mom, Krystal Preston. "Everybody goes through rough patches in their life, but there's good that can come from any situation as long as somebody with a heart does it."

Krystal posted about her son's selfless generosity on Facebook, where it rightly got attention.

"What 13-year-old buys their mom a car? I don't know any," she said. "I can't even express it; there are no words that can express my gratitude and how proud I am."

MORE ACTS OF KINDNESS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynevadaact of kindnessfamilyu.s. & worldfeel good
FEEL GOOD
NC couple celebrates 82 years of marriage
Firefighters rescue puppy that fell down well
Romantic seals snuggle underwater
Teen cancer survivor surprised with new bike after his was stolen
TOP STORIES
NCGOP chairman, major GOP donor from Durham indicted on bribery charges
Parents of teens killed in wrecks back 'no cellphones for drivers' bill
Franklinton High School employee accused of soliciting child porn
Cherie Berry says she won't run for 6th term in 2020
LIVE: Texts, voicemail evidence kicks off 7th day of Jonathan Sander trial
Charlotte cancer patient wins $250,000 lottery prize
MomsRising raises awareness on Equal Pay Day
Show More
LAPD explains stampede at Nipsey Hussle vigil
City of Raleigh apologizes after military training exercise causes fear
New York teacher fired over topless selfie plans lawsuit
Gas station clerk fired after racist rant against bilingual customer
Missing 15-year-old may be traveling with 47-year-old man
More TOP STORIES News