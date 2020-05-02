Chatham Charter School holds special graduation for senior enlisting in Marines early due to COVID-19

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chatham Charter School held a special commencement ceremony for a senior who has to report to the Marines Sunday.Graduating senior Dylan Brown date to report to the United States Marines was moved from mid-May to May 3 because of COVID-19.The original commencement date for Chatham Charter was May 15 so the school held a ceremony for Brown through an invitational live stream."It was encouraging to our staff, members of Class of 2020 and their families when our first senior graduated. Dylan Brown had to report to the Marines on Sunday, May 3, so we held a special Commencement ceremony for him and his immediate family," said Dr. John Eldridge, Head of School.Brown is the first of 45 seniors to graduate from Chatham Charter this year."It was important to us that Dylan not miss the milestone of high school graduation because of circumstances beyond his control, particularly because of a noble decision to serve our country through the military. Where there's a will, there's a way," explained Eldridge.