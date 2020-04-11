Duke Energy prepares for outages ahead of Easter weekend storms

For central North Carolina, models are showing that we may see strong thunderstorms anywhere between Sunday night into early Monday. Be sure to stay weather aware
With high winds, comes the threat of down trees and downed power lines. In case this does happen, Duke Energy officials provided these tips:
- Customers should stay tuned to local news for the latest weather advisories, as well as state and local emergency management officials.
- If you rely on electricity for medical needs, please consider now what actions you will take in the event of an extended power outage. With statewide "stay-at-home" orders in place, you may need to alter your emergency plans.
- If you see a downed power line, always assume it is energized and stay away. Report downed lines to Duke Energy immediately. Click here for a video demonstration and to read more about safety around power lines.
- Never bring a generator indoors. Generators should be operated only outdoors, and only in well-ventilated areas. Manufacturer instructions should be followed.
To make sure Duke Energy crews are efficiently working to restore outages from storms. Duke Energy officials provide protective measures:
- Please avoid approaching Duke Energy crews in the field or entering their work zone as they restore power. If you do need to speak with someone, be advised that employees will maintain at least six feet of separation.
- Please adhere to stay-at-home orders and help our crews avoid distraction by supporting social distancing guidelines as they work.
- If it is necessary to leave home, customers should move over or slow down if they see utility crews or other first responders working along roads. It's not only the law, but also helps protect our crews who are working to help restore power to customers.
- Additionally, employees do not travel, climb or work when sustained winds reach 39 miles per hour. When the storm passes and wind speeds drop below 39 miles per hour making it safe for travel, crews will begin damage assessment and repairs.
During the stay-at-home-order, it is important that refrigerated foods remain cool in the case of a power outage:
- Have appliance thermometers in your refrigerator and freezer. The freezer temperature should be at or below 0 F, and the refrigerator should be at or below 40 F.
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain the cold temperature.
- The refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours if it is unopened.
- A full freezer will keep the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed.
- Have coolers on hand to keep refrigerated food cold if the power will be out for more than 4 hours.
To report an outage to Duke Energy be sure to visit here or text OUT to 57801. Customers also have the option to contact Duke Energy Carolinas at (800) 769-3766