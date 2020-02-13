Forecast: Sunny Saturday before possible thunderstorm Easter evening

With high pressure almost directly overhead, look for a wonderful start to the weekend. We'll manage plenty of sunshine for today with much lighter winds across the area. This pleasant weather should stick around through early Sunday, but our next storm system pushes across the mountains tomorrow, bringing us the threat for not only showers, but perhaps the threat for strong thunderstorms tomorrow night and into early Monday.A potent upper-level storm system that has been hanging across Southern California most of this past week will move out over the Rockies tonight helping to drive a surface low across the central Plains. The weather looks dry and cool for tomorrow morning with maybe some sunshine early in the day, but clouds will increase by midday.Those clouds will lower and thicken into tomorrow afternoon as a warm front approaches the region from the south. Moisture will increase from the south and west, and rain should spread out across the Carolinas during the afternoon and at night. There should also be embedded thunderstorms, any of which can be strong and gusty and could bring flash flooding.Some rain and even thunderstorms could linger into early Monday, but the overall trend will be for drier air to return during Monday morning. Another flow of much cooler-than-normal air will follow for Monday night and Tuesday of next week.A storm system forming near or along the Carolina coast during Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week could lead to more clouds and even some rain Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night of next week.Have a good day!Steve Stewart