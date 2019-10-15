Society

Durham 3-year-old with lemonade business awarded for service

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ava Lewis, the 3-year-old, who raised money for babies in need with a lemonade stand, was honored by the Durham Board of County Commissioners for her kindness and service.



Ava ran a lemonade stand outside her mother's beauty shop and donated profits to Durham Rescue Mission to buy diapers and bottles for babies.

She's now known as the "Lemonade Baby."



The resolution for Ava said the 3-year-old would be honored for "her genuine kindness and for showing others a spirit of caring and concern for the well-being of others."
