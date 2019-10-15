Durham 3-year-old with lemonade business awarded for service

3-year-old “Lemonade Baby” Ava Lewis was honored tonight by the Durham County Board of Commissioners for helping babies in need by selling lemonade. One commissioner said Ava is the youngest person ever to be recognized with a resolution. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/hXsn9Vw6iU— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) October 15, 2019
RELATED: Durham 3-year-old runs lemonade stand to help babies in need
Ava ran a lemonade stand outside her mother's beauty shop and donated profits to Durham Rescue Mission to buy diapers and bottles for babies.
She's now known as the "Lemonade Baby."
3-year-old Ava Lewis of Durham has a lemonade stand and it’s a hit! She’s gone from selling cups of lemonade to selling gallons. Her goal is to raise money to buy diapers and bottles for babies in need. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/CIWDu1vuZI— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) July 31, 2019
The resolution for Ava said the 3-year-old would be honored for "her genuine kindness and for showing others a spirit of caring and concern for the well-being of others."