Durham police officer honored for heroic rescue of 2 women trapped in icy creek

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham police officer is being honored for a heroic rescue.Durham Police Cpl. J.J. Barazandeh was voted the North Carolina FOP's Police Officer of the Year for 2019 after he saved two women from a creek after their car ran off the road last January. The women were trapped in a car in the icy water.With no time to spare, Cpl. Barazandeh jumped in to save them.Afterward, Cpl. Barazandeh dried off, took a hot shower and quickly returned to work, police said.