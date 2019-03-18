Society

Durham police officer honored for heroic rescue of 2 women trapped in icy creek

A Durham police officer is being honored for a heroic rescue.

Durham Police Cpl. J.J. Barazandeh was voted the North Carolina FOP's Police Officer of the Year for 2019 after he saved two women from a creek after their car ran off the road last January.

The women were trapped in a car in the icy water.

With no time to spare, Cpl. Barazandeh jumped in to save them.

Afterward, Cpl. Barazandeh dried off, took a hot shower and quickly returned to work, police said.
