Durham public housing resident goes days without heat

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Azaria Lunsford lives at DHA's Hoover Road Apartments, a community recently inspected by the Durham Housing Authority for carbon monoxide concerns. She said she's been without heat for days.

We first met Lunsford last week when she showed us some of the other issues she was dealing with.

On Friday, ABC11 returned to Lunsford's apartment to help her with a heating problem she said she first called DHA about Tuesday.

"I called and they said they would send someone out and nobody came," Lunsford said.

Lunsford, who has children, sent ABC11 photos of her thermostat reading of 56 degrees. ABC11 contacted DHA on Friday morning.

"As soon as you called, they came, Lunsford said.

We asked the service tech about the delay, and he told ABC11 that he just received the work order from the community office Friday morning.

"I know I'm doing my part and doing the best that I can," the tech said.

When asked about the workload, the employee explained that he's responsible for 53 Hoover Road apartments while his two other techs handle Oldham Towers and Liberty Street. With that in mind, he's asking residents to continue reporting their issues to the team and to the office.

"I prefer that they do both, at the same time. That way I can address it then and there," the tech explained.
