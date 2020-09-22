Society

'FACEism' and the history behind blackface

Blackface is more than playing a character or putting on a "costume."

Blackface has a sinister legacy that we all should know. So when someone asks "what's wrong with blackface?" this story will help you with the answer.

And we have to warn you, the footage in our story is disturbing - and that's the point.

UCLA's Dr. Tyrone Howard, professor of education and expert on multicultural issues, helps us understand by taking us back to the 1830s when slavery was alive and well, and minstrel shows were the popular form of entertainment.

"The minstrel shows were all about reinforcing black inferiority. And the way that whites, to entertain other whites, would reinforce that was to paint themselves with these black faces."

For 150 years, blackface lived on as one of the most devastating and racist examples of stereotyping.

"They depicted black people as being unable to speak clearly. They depicted black people as being really cowardly. They depicted black people as being uneducated. They depicted black people as being lazy, and it really had no value. And people laughed at these images, and people made fun of these images," Howard said.

You may have heard the name Jim Crow.

And you may already know it's associated with a racist era in our history.

But Jim Crow wasn't a politician or racist leader. He was a fictional character in blackface, created by a white actor pretending to be a slave.

The horribly demeaning character became so popular that when slaves were freed, laws were created to deny African Americans their rights. They named the laws after Jim Crow.

For more on "FACEism," visit faceism.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyblack historyfaceismracism
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'The process is working': 300,000 ballots already accepted in NC
Wife of Clayton firefighter dies from COVID-19
Frustrated parents protest outside Wake Schools headquarters
How much do touchless thermometers protect you from COVID-19?
LATEST: NC launches $12M fund for small businesses
These AMC Theatres in NC will reopen next week
Trump opposes changing debate rules but will still attend
Show More
Breast cancer awareness events go virtual during pandemic
Amazon counts nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases among frontline workforce
Wake Co. program looks to assist businesses impacted by pandemic
Airports, like airlines, need help to survive COVID-19, RDU says
US 1 South in Cary reopens after deadly rear-end crash
More TOP STORIES News