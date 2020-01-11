'They put their life on the line:' Fayetteville restaurant holding fundraiser for detective in need of kidney

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The owners of a Fayetteville burger restaurant are hoping to raise $10,000 in an upcoming fundraiser for a Fayetteville detective battling stage five kidney disease.
Jon and Trista Schmier started Rustic Burger back in 2018. From the beginning, they've prioritized law enforcement, active military members, and veterans by providing a year-round 15 percent discount.
"There's a lot that goes on in the background that they don't even know about. They go out there, they put their life on the line. They do what they have to," Trista said.
Their admiration for law enforcement made choosing to help Detective Patrick Gaines an easy decision.
The Fayetteville Police Department recently creating a social post, asking the public to help Gaines find a donor.
"We have to do something for him. We cannot give a kidney, you know. I mean, we can try, but it's not always a guarantee," Jon said.
After some planning and phone calls, those intentions became a reality. On Feb. 10, the couple plans to donate 10 percent of their sales from opening to close to help Gaines with his medical expenses.
"You know, $10,000 is a lot of money to raise, and we have to have a lot of people," Jon added.
With support from Fayetteville Police Department and Mayor Mitch Colvin, Jon and Trista are expecting around six to eight thousand people to walk through their doors next month.
Along with a percentage of their revenue, the duo will also hold a silent auction on that Monday where everything raised will go to the detective. In addition, they will also have some other "big" surprises that will be revealed on the day.
Jon and Trista are excited to see the joy on Gaines's face come Feb. 10.
Rustic Burger is located at 2653 Hope Mills Road.
