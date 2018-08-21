Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --Fayetteville State University is rolling out it's Lime Bike service.
Riders can rent bikes using the Lime app. The cost is one dollar for every 30 minutes.
The bikes can be used both on and off campus. City officials plan to make a city ordinance in the coming weeks about what riders can expect.
Lime is founded on the idea that mobility can be smart, equitable and fun. By connecting cities and improving the way people experience first and last mile transportation, the company aims to leave future generations with a cleaner, healthier planet.
According to its website, serving cities and campuses is at the core of Lime's mission. From electric scooters to smart bikes, the dock-free smart mobility solutions reduce traffic congestion, promote healthy living and solve the all-important challenge of the first and last mile - all without subsidies or public funding.
"The FSU Lime Bike program will make it easier for our commuting students, faculty and staff to elect to carpool or ride the bus to campus," said Jon Parsons, Associate Vice Chancellor for Facilities Management at FSU. "Once they're on campus, the bikes will enable them to easily get around on campus and out into the community. That will reduce FSU's carbon footprint, which includes the emissions from all those commuter miles."
Parsons also said that he is confident the program will reduce parking challenges on campus and he expects the same for the city, especially downtown.
"It's a healthy choice for riders and will lead to even more engagement between FSU and the surrounding community and businesses. Our vision for the FSU Lime Bike program includes healthier people, fewer parking and traffic headaches, improved air quality and reduced carbon emissions," Parsons said.