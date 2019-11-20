abc11 together

More than 1,200 kidney donor kits requested after we aired story about Fayetteville 8-year-old who needs match

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 8-year-old Fayetteville boy in desperate need of a kidney is seeing an outpouring of support from viewers after his story aired on Tuesday evening on ABC11.

Jordan Rhodes has been on the hunt for a kidney since his last rejection more than three years ago.

'I can't let this end any other way than life': Fayetteville 8-year-old boy running out of time for kidney match

Since our story aired, Jordan's grandmother, Deborah Jones, says Wake Forest Baptist Health has received more than 1,200 donor packet requests.

Health officials told Deborah its the largest response they've ever seen, even running out of official envelopes to send to people.

RELATED: Fayetteville 8-year-old in desperate need of kidney donor

That failed attempt in 2016 has left his antibodies at a 99.9 percent chance of rejection, meaning it's essentially impossible to find a match.

But Deborah is looking to see if Jordan can qualify for some procedures at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota to bring that percentage down.

If that succeeds, Jordan's body could possibly accept a kidney that doesn't meet the standard.

Jordan needs a donor with a Type A or Type O blood type.

To get a donor packet, you can send an email to livingdonation@wakehealth.edu and request the kit.

Featured video is from Tuesday's story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevillenckidney transplantabc11 together
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Fayetteville 8-year-old boy running out of time for kidney match
NC family who lost son at 12 lights the world through soccer
Target employee awarded after preventing gift card scam
ABC11 Together Perspectives for November 17, 2019
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teacher, student injured in barn collapse at Princeton High School
Investigation underway after body found in Orange County yard
Man had 6 human trafficking victims at NC traffic stop: Highway Patrol
Man sentenced to at least 25 years in prison in Cary murder
Take a look inside Durham County Main Library
Teen girl accused of planning to attack black church
VIDEO: McDonald's cashier assaulted at drive-thru window
Show More
16-year-old arrested in string of thefts at Durham homes
Chris Watts murders turned into Lifetime movie
Live - Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
Court allows lawsuit which could set upend NC medical market
Fayetteville 8-year-old boy running out of time for kidney match
More TOP STORIES News