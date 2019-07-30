kidney transplant

Fayetteville 8-year-old in desperate need of kidney donor

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville grandmother is desperately trying to find a kidney donor for her 8-year-old grandson.

The search has gone on for over three years -- after Jordan Rhodes' first kidney transplant failed in 2016.

Jordan's grandmother, Deborah Jones, said it's been a challenging eight years.

"He's been through more than any human being should ever have to go through," said Jones.

Jones said Jordan was born 13 weeks premature and endured a slew of medical complications: stage three bleeding in the brain, micro-vascular system and micro small intestines to name a few.

"He had two kidney diseases: one was called hydroplastic in his left and he had multi-cystic in his right," said Jones.

After more than 150 surgeries, Deborah says her grandson is on borrowed time. The doctors told her that there is no more room in Jordan's body for a dialysis port.

"He so deserves a life. A normal life. I just want him to get it and be able to grow and be able to go out and make friends, you know? Be able to go and do things," said Jones.

Right now, Jordan's life consists of staying indoors, taking medication and dialysis four times a week. Doctors said Jordan needs a donor with a Type A or Type O blood type.

"We've had a lot of people, but it's like finding a needle in the United States," said Jones.

Despite the uncertainty, Deborah said they will keep fighting like they've done since day one.

If you believe you may be a match for Jordan, you can send an email to livingdonation@wakehealth.edu.

Once you send an email, the process will begin to see if you are eligible.

