EMBED >More News Videos We had Barbara Gibbs and Kim Deaner do a "Dad Joke Off" and one of these ladies couldn't keep her cool.

We put John Clark and Big Weather head-to-head again to see who would win the second round of their Dad Joke Smackdown!Big Weather won the first round but will he be victorious again? Watch the video to find out!Be sure to check out our Battle of the Blondes