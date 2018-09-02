SOCIETY

KFC will pay you $11,000 to name your baby after its founder

EMBED </>More Videos

KFC will pay you $11,000 to name your baby after its founder (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Want to win some money?

Well, name your baby Harland and KFC will pay you $11,000 towards college tuition.

KFC presented the contest as a way to honor its founder, Colonel Harland Sanders.

The fried chicken restaurant will give the prize to the first baby born on Sept. 9 named Harland.

Contestants will have 30 days to submit an application.

Sept. 9 was Colonel's birthday, and the $11,000 is a nod at his chicken's 11 herbs and spices.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societykfccontestspregnancyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Florida thrift store receives accidental donation of 2,100 grams of marijuana
NC Sons of Confederate Veterans place flowers at base of 'Silent Sam' monument
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes to Ariana Grande
Knightdale quadriplegic mother shares journey, answers tough questions in new blog
More Society
Top Stories
Man charged after fatal hit-and-run in Raleigh
Investigation underway after shots fired outside Fayetteville nightclub
Man in critical condition after Raleigh stabbing
Funeral for Shanann Watts: Family, friends pay their respects in Pinehurst
Florida thrift store receives accidental donation of 2,100 grams of marijuana
2-year-old drowns at Raleigh home
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
Motorcyles roll into Durham for 'Bull City Rumble'
Show More
Officer and suspect ID'd in Tarboro officer-involved shooting
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes to Ariana Grande
Zebulon police searching for man who stole lottery tickets from gas station
African American Cultural Festival kicks off in downtown Raleigh
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
More News