Lawmakers propose adopting Daylight Saving Time year-round in North Carolina

If the tradition of falling back and springing forward is too much to bear, there are plenty of other places where you don't have to bother with daylight saving time.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina lawmakers are considering making Daylight Saving Time year-round.

A bill filed in the North Carolina House of Representatives and sponsored by Rep. John Szoka, a Republican from Cumberland County, sets out to end the tradition of "falling back" an hour every autumn.

Currently North Carolina observes standard time from November to March, but enjoys Daylight Saving Time (which allows for an extra hour at the end of the day during the summer) for the rest of the year.

States can opt out of Daylight Saving Time (Hawaii and Arizona have done so), but states are not currently allowed to adopt Daylight Saving Time year-round, according to ABC News. So the proposed North Carolina bill is a proactive measure that would allow the state to quickly adopt Daylight Saving Time in the event federal law allows it.

Florida representatives Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Vern Buchanan have recently filed bills in Congress to allow states to adopt Daylight Saving Time year-round.

President Donald Trump even seems on board with the idea.

