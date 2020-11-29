Society

'We're coming in peace': Rev. Gregory Drumwright protests in Alamance County nearly one month after pepper spray incident with Graham police

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Reverend Gregory Drumwright and fellow demonstrators are returning to Graham for the "Ready for Change" march, which comes nearly one month after a pepper spray incident with police during a march to the polls event.

On Oct. 31, Graham police deployed pepper spray during a march to the polls organized by Drumwright.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said Drumwright violated the law when a gas can and generator were discovered on historic courthouse property -- calling it a fire hazard.



Police, march organizers differ on what happened in Graham

In late November, the sheriff's office announced additional charges against Drumwright and two others involved in the Oct. 31 march that resulted in the arrest of 23 people. The sheriff's office said when it investigated the incident, an officer was assaulted by Drumwright. The reverend claims that the latest charges against him are a form of retaliation.



RELATED: Rev. Drumwright disputes felony charges against him, calls for charges against Alamance sheriff, Graham police chief

Drumwright told supporters that it's Sheriff Terry Johnson who should face felony charges for the pepper spray incident. He's also calling for Mary Kristy Cole, the police chief in Graham to step down. He is also suing Johnson and Cole for law enforcement's actions last month.
Reverend leads second march to the polls days after Graham law enforcement used pepper spray to end first one

During a Nov. 22 news conference, Drumwright announced he would organize a march titled the "Ready for Change" taking place Sunday, Nov. 29.



The sheriff's office released a statement about the planned protest saying, "While the Sheriff's Office supports and respects an individual's constitutional right to free speech, we continue to ask everyone to exercise those rights in a peaceful and respectful manner."

The office warned that if anyone were to block streets, trespass, or harm any people or property they will be arrested.

During Rev. Drumwright's news conference, he called for charges to be brought against Alamance County's Sheriff for the pepper spray incident as well as Graham's police chief.

