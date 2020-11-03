Politics

Reverend plans second march to the polls days after Graham law enforcement used pepper spray to end first one

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A second march to the polls is happening in Graham, days after law enforcement used pepper spray to break up the first march.

Saturday, a peaceful half-mile march from a Black church to a Confederate monument in downtown Graham ended in chaos. The march was organized as a demonstration to advocate for people to vote in the 2020 election.

Rev. Greg Drumwright organized the rally and got a permit for the march. However, Graham Police Department and Alamance County Sheriff's Office said the rally did not follow the guidelines in the permit.

The sheriff's office said demonstrators in the march created a safety hazard by bringing a running generator and gas cans. The police department said the marchers were blocking the roadway.

That was the reason both law enforcement groups gave for why they started spraying pepper spray and arresting people in the march.

The police department arrested eight people and the sheriff's office arrested at least 15. They also said a female deputy was injured when she was pushed to the ground during the chaos.

Belle Boggs and her 6-year-old daughter were caught in the confusion.

"Not 30 seconds passed when people started screaming," Boggs said. "The first person I heard screaming was my daughter, who was overcome with the vapors from the pepper spray."

On Tuesday, Drumwright is going to try again. He has planned a prayer circle at Wayman's Chapel AME Church to start at 3 p.m., followed by a peaceful march to the polls.

ABC11 will be at the event and will bring you updates as they become available.

Newsgathering partners at the News & Observer said about 200 racially-diverse people attended Saturday's march -- including a 5-year-old girl and other children.

