George Floyd

Obama responds to George Floyd death, highlighting how racism is 'normal' in 2020 America

Former President Barack Obama released a statement on George Floyd, saying his death "shouldn't be normal in 2020 America."

Floyd died while pleading for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck have torched a Minneapolis police station that the department abandoned. His death sparked protests across the country and led to the firing of the four officers involved.



Obama wrote that many people want life to go back to "normal" during the coronavirus crisis but highlighted that systemic racism is also "normal" in America, referencing the death of Ahmaud Arbery and the confrontation between Christian Cooper and Amy Cooper in Central Park.

"We have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly 'normal' -- whether it's while dealing with the health car system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park," Obama wrote.

Obama also highlighted a song by 12-year-old gospel singer, who posted a powerful video of him singing a song his mom wrote about being a young black man in America.

Obama added that while it falls on officials in Minnesota to ensure Floyd's death is properly investigated, but is on all Americans to create a "new normal" in which "the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorge floydu.s. & worldbarack obama
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Police officer who knelt on George Floyd has been arrested
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
Trump calls George Floyd death 'shocking,' calls protesters 'thugs'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police officer who knelt on George Floyd has been arrested
LIVE: Restaurants, salons to reopen Monday in Durham
LATEST: At least 1,076 more COVID-19 cases reported
Dr. Cohen asks RNC for more information on COVID-19 plan
Struggling with anxiety? Here's how others are coping
28-year-old man shot, found dead inside vehicle in Durham
Does "free country" mean you don't have to wear a mask in stores?
Show More
UNC announces return date for athletes
'Emotions of outrage:' Durham PD chief reacts to George Floyd case
Fire destroys popular Warrenton restaurant
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
More TOP STORIES News