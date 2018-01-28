Powerball ticket sold in Robeson County wins $2 million

A lucky Powerball winner in Lumberton has 180 days to claim their $2 million dollar prize.The ticket was sold at Atkinson's Cigarette Land on West 5th Street.The winning numbers were 17-21-26-47-54 for the white balls and 7 for the red Powerball.The lucky ticket matched all five white balls drawn to win $1 million, beating odds of 1 in 11.7 million. Because the ticket had the Power Play feature, the prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier was drawn.Wednesday's jackpot has reached $127 million, worth $78.4 million cash.