SOCIETY

Raleigh African-American veteran dies weeks after celebrating 100th birthday

Millie Dunn Veasey joined the military's first all-black-and-female battalion when women were called to service in WWII.

RALEIGH --
A North Carolina woman believed to be one of the last African-American women to serve overseas during World War II has died at the age of 100.

Millie Dunn Veasey died March 9 just weeks after celebrating her 100th birthday.

READ MORE: Raleigh WWII vet and civil rights pioneer celebrates 100th birthday

Her niece, Elsie Thompson, told WUNC that her aunt's "heart was tired."

After she graduated from high school in 1942, Veasey enlisted in what was called the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps. Her unit was the only all-black, all-female battalion to serve overseas during World War II.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Veasey served in France and England with the unit, which sorted and routed mail for millions of American service members and civilians.

After her return stateside, she pursued higher education at St. Augustine's College.

"When I came back, I was given a scholarship to complete the Masters," she told ABC11 in January while they visited her for her birthday.

She later became the first female president of the Raleigh NAACP.

RELATED: Raleigh WWII veteran gets special delivery from the governor



Before she passed, the war veteran told ABC11 she was always very thankful for the people and support in her life.

According to the Associated Press, Veasey will be buried on Monday at Raleigh National Cemetery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyveteranraleigh newsNAACPRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
SOCIETY
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
New Jersey TSA officer and child compete in unlikely dance battle
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News