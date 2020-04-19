Society

SC Sen. plans to reopen state beaches next week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. -- A South Carolina Senator plans to reopen the state's beaches to the public by next week.

South Carolina State Senator Stephen Goldfinch (R) took to Facebook on Saturday with a simple message, "Beach Access being reopened next week."



Beach access has been closed since March 30 when South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster made an executive order.

WPDE reports that the Governor will make the decision publicly next week citing the Governor's Chief of Staff.

McMaster has eyed reopening the state by the end of the month and expects the state's economy t be "humming" by the end of June.

The footage used in this article is from a previous story, stay tuned for an updated video.
