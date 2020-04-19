SC Sen. plans to reopen state beaches next week

South Carolina State Senator Stephen Goldfinch (R) took to Facebook on Saturday with a simple message, "Beach Access being reopened next week."
Beach access has been closed since March 30 when South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster made an executive order.
WPDE reports that the Governor will make the decision publicly next week citing the Governor's Chief of Staff.
McMaster has eyed reopening the state by the end of the month and expects the state's economy t be "humming" by the end of June.
