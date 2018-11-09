SOCIETY

Share the Pie: Thanksgiving pie sales benefit two Triangle non-profits

EMBED </>More Videos

By
Two Triangle nonprofits are behind the #ShareThePie campaign signs popping up around Raleigh.

"Everybody needs pie for Thanksgiving, so why not buy a pie and have it go to a nonprofit in your community?" Culinary Director of Catering Works Jill Santalucia asked.

Catering Works is one of about 75 Triangle bakers donating their services to bake three types of pies for SharethePie.Org.

The campaign is hoping to sell 3,000 pies to benefit Alliance Medical Ministries and Step Up Ministry in Wake County.

"Last year, we sold 2,500 pies," said Linda Nunnallee, Executive Direcor of Step Up Ministry. "In the last three years of share the pie, we've raised $123,000 dollars which has helped 77 families not only get a job but provide healthcare," Nunnallee said.

"If we can sell 3,000 pies this year, we'll add 66 families to that total!" Nunnallee said.

Pumpkin, Pecan, and Chocolate Chess pies can be ordered through ShareThePie.Org.

Customers can pick up pies from one of nine locations across Raleigh before Thanksgiving.

Pies can also be purchased to be donated to those in need for Thanksgiving dessert.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynon-profitnonprofitfoodthanksgivingWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Big Night Ball to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Triangle
Racist post costs firefighter his job
Fuquay-Varina neighborhood surprises beloved recycle driver
ABC11's Morgan Norwood, Bridget Condon jump with Army's Parachute Team
More Society
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Governor offers additional $5,000 reward for info on missing Lumberton girl
'Life is boring so why not?' CA gunman posted to social media during attack
'Sounded like gunfire:' Water heater blamed for panic at Topsail High
Metropolitan finally leasing apartments more than year after historic Raleigh fire
Big Night Ball to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Triangle
Man arrested in double shooting in Carrboro
Freezing temperatures likely this weekend
Deadline extended for UNC's Silent Sam plan
Show More
FDA plans strict limits on sale of flavored e-cigarettes
Opening date of Hi-Wire Brewing's Durham taproom revealed
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Racist post costs firefighter his job
Durham parents charged with breaking infant son's ribs, fracturing skull
More News