Veterans Day: Spring Lake community honors neighbors with 1,200 American flags

By
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Residents of the Anderson Creek Club community are marking Veterans Day by displaying 1,200 American flags to honor their neighbors who have served our country.

Scott Harris serves on the Anderson Creek Patriotic Committee and is a retired 82nd Airborne colonel who served in Iraq in 2006 to 2007.

"I lost quite a few men in my command and while we remember those people on Memorial Day, it's also kind of a nice thing to think about those folks on Veterans Day," said Harris.

US veterans to get free access to national parks, wildlife refuges and other public lands for life

He said the committee was inspired to place the small flags across their community by the annual Memorial Day Field of Honor at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville.

The community is made up of about 75 percent veterans and active-duty soldiers, according to Harris.

He said the community also puts up the American flags on Memorial Day and the 4th of July.

Hundreds of US flags fill Fayetteville 'field of honor' to recognize American heroes
