Hundreds of US flags fill Fayetteville 'field of honor' to recognize American heroes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of American flags are flying at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum (ASOM) in Fayetteville.

The flags are part of the annual field of honor. The display is designed to pay homage to the sacrifice of the men and women who fought to keep our country safe.

However, this year, the flags can also honor someone who is on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each of the flags are sponsored and come with their own story. They each have a tag identifying the sponsor and the person the flag is designed to honor.

ASOM, which reopened in Sept. for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, said the field of honor display is a "patriotic tribute to the strength and unity of Americans."

You can see the display yourself at the Parade Field of the U.S. Army Airborne & Special Operations Museum from Oct. 3 until Nov. 30.
