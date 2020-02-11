Millennials likely to spend the most this Valentine's Day, survey says

For millennials, the cost of romance is a little higher. Accord to Bankrate's 2020 Valentine's Day survey, couples ages 24 through 39 plan to spend $208 on food, entertainment and gifts. Millennials cite newer relationships and social media as reasons for their spending plans.
Survey: Millennials expect to spend 37% more than the average adult for Valentine’s Day— Bankrate (@Bankrate) February 10, 2020
Bankrate's @sarahffoster investigates here: https://t.co/lQsh0tUHzo pic.twitter.com/M9YoLldsBH
Millennials aren't the only ones planning to spend more this Valentine's Day. Gen-Xers plan to spend $160 according to the poll. Baby boomers will spend the least at just about $100 for Valentine's Day.