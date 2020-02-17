411

The 411: Gas prices drop to average of $1.82 in NC, AAA says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Happy Wednesday! It's time for your daily dose of 411! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Starting on Wednesday, Fayetteville residents must stay inside their homes between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless they are going to an essential business
  • Some workers will get additional sick leave benefits under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
  • Gas prices are still falling around the country. The American Automobile Association reported the national average is below $2 per gallon--in North Carolina, the average is $1.82.
  • Spotify launched the app Spotify Kids to help kids stay healthy. The app comes with playlists and 8,000 family-friendly songs.
