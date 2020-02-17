The 411: Gas prices drop to average of $1.82 in NC, AAA says

Starting on Wednesday, Fayetteville residents must stay inside their homes between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless they are going to an essential business

Some workers will get additional sick leave benefits under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Gas prices are still falling around the country. The American Automobile Association reported the national average is below $2 per gallon--in North Carolina, the average is $1.82.

Spotify launched the app Spotify Kids to help kids stay healthy. The app comes with playlists and 8,000 family-friendly songs.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Happy Wednesday! It's time for your daily dose of 411! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: