- Starting on Wednesday, Fayetteville residents must stay inside their homes between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless they are going to an essential business
- Some workers will get additional sick leave benefits under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
- Gas prices are still falling around the country. The American Automobile Association reported the national average is below $2 per gallon--in North Carolina, the average is $1.82.
- Spotify launched the app Spotify Kids to help kids stay healthy. The app comes with playlists and 8,000 family-friendly songs.
The 411: Gas prices drop to average of $1.82 in NC, AAA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD)
