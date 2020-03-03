Society

Triangle Circus Arts Camp brings out the inner stuntman (or woman) in kids

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Triangle Circus Arts Camp can please the inner acrobat in your kid. It may even tempt them to run off and join the circus.

"It's a camp where you're always doing something interesting," said a camp leader.

For the first few days of the camp, kids can expect a steady diet of tumbling, juggling, aerial silks and trapeze skills. Then on Friday, there's a show for the parents.

The camp runs several weeks from June through July. Camp times are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on signing up, go to the camp's website.

The camp offers discounts if you're enrolling more than one child.
