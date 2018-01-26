SOCIETY

Watch: Couple gets married in NJ courthouse restroom after unusual circumstances

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shot by the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office shows a couple getting married inside a courthouse restroom. (Photo/Monmouth County Sheriff's Office)

By Mike O'Sullivan
FREEHOLD, New Jersey --
A wedding ceremony in New Jersey took a bizarre turn when the ceremony was suddenly moved to the courthouse bathroom.

Brian and Maria Schulz, of Ocean Township, were all set to tie the knot at the Monmouth County Courthouse on January 2. The ceremony was underway when the situation got tense.

The groom's mother started having trouble breathing and had the feeling of an asthma attack.

Sheriff's officers rushed over to help, taking her to the women's restroom where they started giving her oxygen while waiting for EMTs to come help.

The couple was upset about both the sudden illness and the possibility that they wouldn't tie the knot that day. If the ceremony didn't happen right then, they'd have to wait 45 days for a new marriage license to be processed.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The wedding couldn't go on without the groom's mother, either. She signed the marriage license and had to be there for the ceremony.

Moving the groom's mother wasn't an option -- the officers were concerned it could cause her situation to get worse.

That's when one of the officers suggested that they continue the marriage ceremony in the women's restroom.

The couple accepted the suggestion and the venue was officially moved. Honorable Judge Katie Gummer performed the ceremony in the most unusual confines.

The wedding, held near the paper towel dispenser - was captured on a cellphone camera. You can even hear the "hissing" noise from the oxygen tank.



The newlyweds are doing just fine, and so is the groom's mom. The couple is extremely grateful for the officers' quick actions, and for everyone at the courthouse making accommodations under those circumstances.

"I commend the sheriff's officers and EMTs involved in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the groom's mother," Sheriff Shaun Golden said. "As for the nuptials, the quick thinking and determination of our officers and commitment from the judge to perform the ceremony in unusual circumstances led to one happy couple. I congratulate them both and wish the mother continued health."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyweddingweddingsbizarreMonmouth CountyFreehold
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
WATCH: Humpback whale launches into air, soaks tourists
City of Raleigh wants to regulate Bird scooters
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
More Society
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News