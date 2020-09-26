Raleigh mayor says Breonna Taylor protesters were usurped by vandals during Saturday night demonstration; 12 arrests made

Here are the latest updates concerning the demonstrations:
SUNDAY
10 a.m.
Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown gave an update about the demonstrations downtown.
8:10 a.m.
Raleigh police said 12 arrests were made during the Saturday night demonstrations.
According to police, members of the crowd marching throughout downtown began breaking glass, setting fires and defacing property. Just after 9:30 p.m., police said the crowd was told it had become an unlawful assembly due to the activities taking place.
Officials said the crowd dispersed before the 11 p.m. curfew but 12 arrests were made.
The charges included public disturbance, unlawful assembly, resist and delay, unsafe movement starting/stopping and failure to disperse.
7:30 a.m.
Damage cleanup is beginning in downtown Raleigh following Saturday's demonstration.
The cleanup is starting in downtown #Raleigh after #BreonnaTaylor protests turned violent. Raleigh’s Mayor says vandals used this as an excuse to incite violence and cause destruction. This started as a peaceful protest. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/V0v0iT4NhN— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) September 27, 2020
12:20 a.m.
"Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin issued the following statement:
"What Raleigh experienced tonight was wrong and had very little to do with any call for justice. The City prepared an opportunity for those who wanted to protest peacefully, and once again, vandals (mostly white) used this as an excuse to incite violence and cause destruction of our downtown business community. Any message of support for Breonna Taylor was usurped by protestors who do not care about peace; they came here with the goal of destruction.
We as a Council are seeking understanding and compassion. We want to bring our community together. We commend the groups who gathered to peacefully protest this afternoon. Their message was clear - they are asking for equity and safety for people of color. We want to work together to achieve these goals.
I am urging our community not to judge the peaceful protestors by the actions of those who came to Raleigh tonight with an agenda of destruction. Their goal was simply to cause chaos. We responded quickly and made multiple arrests. For those who want peace, we are here to work with you."
SATURDAY
11 p.m.
For the most part, it seems demonstrators have dispersed from downtown Raleigh prior to the curfew that went into effect at 11 p.m.
The citywide curfew will continue until 5 a.m. Sunday morning.
9:45 p.m.
Raleigh Police Department announced that officers are beginning to arrest demonstrators.
Around 9:40 p.m., officers began following crowds down Fayetteville Street toward the NC State Capitol building announcing over loudspeaker that the gathering is 'unlawful protest' due to some people "breaking windows and damaging property."
The number of how many that have been arrested at this time are unknown.
The citywide curfew does not go into effect for Raleigh until 11 p.m.
As protesters are now breaking windows and damaging property, this event is now an unlawful assembly.— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) September 27, 2020
9:15 p.m.
Demonstrators moved from the sheriff's department to Raleigh Police Department's downtown precinct.
RPD officers are stationed in riot gear outside the old courthouse.
We are back on Fayetteville Street because this happened. Protesters tried to take down the gates on front of the @WakeSheriff office then someone let off fireworks. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/pprA7h2dlH— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) September 27, 2020
9 p.m.
Demonstrators have set up a projector across from the Wake County Sheriff Department with rotating messages of "Black Lives Matter".
There is a projector across from the @WakeSheriff department. pic.twitter.com/UoPwI1ectD— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) September 27, 2020
8:15 p.m.
The group, mostly wearing all black, began to mobilize and chant "Black Lives Matter".
The group has mobilized chanting “black lives matter.” You can see we found the source of the burning smell. From what I can tell, they’ve set a small flag on fire. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/xBFwKIGKh8— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) September 27, 2020
7:30 p.m.
Groups are beginning to gather again in downtown Raleigh for the second demonstration of the day. ABC11 crews on the ground say there are about 100 people so far in attendance.
About 100 protesters have made their way to Nash Square. I’ll be live tweeting as much as I can to show you the events happening in downtown Raleigh tonight. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/QiQtigX3R5— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) September 26, 2020
3 p.m.
Hundreds gathered at the steps of the Wake County Courthouse in the first of two demonstrations in downtown Raleigh on Saturday.
Rolanda Byrd, the mother of Akiel Denkins, was one of hundreds that made an appearance at the 'Rally Against Corruption' event early Saturday afternoon. Denkins was shot and killed by a Raleigh police officer on February 29, 2016.
Byrd, joined by Raleigh activist Kerwin Pittman, said to the crowd, "As long as I have breath in my body, and as long as my family can stand, we will be out here to represent these families that are losing their loved ones and will always be here to help with screaming their names, standing in solidarity against these corrupt cops."
"We need reform here, we want reform and we will not stop until we get it," Byrd closed out her statement.
Akiel Denkins' mother makes appearance at demonstration in downtown Raleigh
Many of the fellow speakers called upon attendees to vote in the upcoming election on Nov. 3.
The demonstrations follow shortly after protests erupted across the country following a grand jury's decision not to charge the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.
Saturday morning, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced that a curfew will be in effect for the city starting at 11 p.m. and will continue into 5 a.m. Sunday morning.
Road closures have since been put in place for the following streets from 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept 26 until 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28:
- Fayetteville Street between Morgan Street and Davie Street
- Hargett Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street
- Martin Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street
VIEW THE MAP HERE: