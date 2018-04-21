Verne Troyer the actor best known for playing Mini-Me in the "Austin Powers" series, and for being one of the shortest men in the world, has died at the age of 49."It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," a photo posted on Instagram Saturday read."Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday."The cause and location of his death were not specified.However, the statement included this passage: "Depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another.""During this recent time of adversity, he was baptized while surrounded by his family," the statement added.