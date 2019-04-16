chicago proud

Illinois veteran gets honorary street named on his 100th birthday

By Meghan Kluth
DOLTON, Ill. -- Wayne Adams Sr. is a legend among his neighbors in suburban Dolton, Illinois, where he has resided for nearly 56 years, but now a street name that will carry on his legacy.

On his 100th birthday Monday, Adams Sr. got the gift of his own street.

"I'm so glad it's honoring the man and not honoring the memory," said Jill Adams Russi, Wayne's eldest daughter.

Wayne made a name for himself in the stock car racing world as the voice of Raceway Park from 1947 through 1989, and he can still command a crowd.

At Monday's ceremony, he joked that his doctor questioned the secret to his longevity.

"He said, 'You still smoking and drinking?' And I said 'yeah,' and he said 'Don't quit,'" Adams Sr. said as the crowd around him roared with laughter.

During his career, Adams announced 2,625 racing programs at tracks in seven different states. He's a member of four racing halls of fame.

Wayne outlived the love of his life, Grace, and was emotional in her absence, but was surrounded by his family and friends.

"What he's done in his life has just been, he's done it all right," said Wayne Adams III, his grandson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydoltonstreet renamingfeel goodchicago proudveteran
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Off-duty officer saves choking baby at Chicago fast food restaurant
Illinois high school students get more than $50M in scholarships
Woman raises $15K for 80-year-old empanada vendor
Secret Santas donate 114 inflatables to Ill. boy, 10, with rare disorder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News