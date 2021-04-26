'Say his name': Vigil held in downtown Raleigh honors victims of recent deadly police shootings

The group of about 75 called for justice for the police shootings of Daunte Wright, Ma'Khia Bryant, Adam Toledo and the most recent and closest to home Andrew Brown Jr.
"Say his name, Andrew Brown!" the group said in unison as an Enloe High School senior led the chant.
More than an hour after the vigil started, attendees continued to pour their hearts out telling personal stories of frustrations -- many of the attendees being young students.
"I'm really hurt and saddened and honestly kind of traumatized by seeing all of these deaths and murders on TV," said Sarah Stotts, a Wake County high school student. "Like as a young person, I shouldn't have to deal with this."
One speaker said, "I almost didn't show up... I was sad, I was hurt. Children are being killed."
Attendees wrote "Black Lives Matter" and "Abolish police" in chalk on the sidewalk. One attendee spraypainting "Black Lives Matter" on the side of Square Burger and nearby seating.
A grandmother who wrote in chalk on the sidewalk, "Stop Killing our Children," said she feels for the parents of those who have been killed in recent police shootings.
"I just pray to God that, hopefully, it's not one of mine next," she said.
The Sunday night vigil ending peacefully with a candlelit moment of silence.
The vigil follows a weekend of calls for accountability and transparency from the justice system across North Carolina after a Black man was gunned down by deputies serving a search warrant in Elizabeth City. Many calling for the release of bodycam footage of the encounter.
On Saturday, Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office released a joint statement from Sheriff Tommy Wooten, II and Chef Deputy Daniel Fogg promising the release of the bodycam footage hopefully by Monday -- should the legal system move accordingly.
Fogg also announced that he will be in contact with the North Carolina Sheriff's Association to help in conducting an outside internal investigation.