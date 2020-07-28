Gov. Roy Cooper announces statewide executive order that will halt alcohol sales at restaurants after 11 p.m.

It will go into effect on July 31.
The curfew, according to the governor, is especially critical to reducing late-night crowds and limiting mass gatherings, even at restaurants which by previous orders cannot exceed 50 percent capacity. Even with bars closed however, many establishments that meet a certain threshold of food sales to stay open turn into de facto bars in twilight hours.
"We want to prevent restaurants from turning into bars after hours," Cooper said. "We're hopeful that this new rule can help drive down cases."
WATCH THE ANNOUNCEMENT HERE
Cooper's order will not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores or other entities permitted to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption.
The City of Raleigh instituted a similar mandate earlier this month.
"Let's face it, when people consume alcohol they're not making good choices," Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin said. "Not everybody, but some, so we just want to reduce that risk and do so in a responsible way."
Orange County also announced that it would be limiting alcohol sales and in-person dining at restaurants as early as 10 p.m. Mecklenburg County, the second-largest North Carolina county, is finalizing its proclamation on an alcohol sales cutoff at restaurants.
Per the new order, local ordinances can mandate an earlier last call.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced a plan for reopening NC schools. Here's what it means for parents and students.
"Public health experts and examples from other states show that bars and other places where people gather closely together are a high-transmission setting," Cooper said.
Kingfisher in Durham has been closed since March 15. Owner Sean Umstead agrees with the state mandate to stop alcohol sales at 11 p.m.
Durham cocktail bar transforms into pop-up burger bar amid COVID-19 shutdown
"Though I agree with the public health officials' decisions, I do think that takeout, to go cocktails and fixing our unemployment program for vulnerable folks who work in this industry are two really important, straightforward ways to mitigate this disaster," said Umstead. "We need real solutions. I appreciate the decisiveness action that Governor Cooper and public health officials are taking on that front but we need some decisive action to give us outlets."
Dr. Pamela Tragenstein of the UNC Gillings School of Public Health says bars are "super spreaders when it comes to the coronavirus."
"It's all about trying to help people make better decisions now that we're in this emergency situation," said Tragenstein.
Zack Medford, president of the N.C Bar and Tavern Association, is urging Gov. Cooper to pass legislation to financially aid 15 percent of bars still left shuttered.
"Over the past four months, private bars have tried everything from catering in food, adding food trucks and even adding food themselves but they were shut down by alcohol law enforcement on orders from the Governor. Yet new restaurant bars have been allowed to open during that time with entirely new permits and then turn around and act like bars," Medford said in a release Tuesday.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen offered encouraging news during the news briefing on Tuesday, saying the COVID-19 trends across the state appear to be stabilizing.
She said that the data shows what is possible "when we all work together."
Cohen attributed the stabilization, in part, to the mask mandate that went into effect on June 26.
Two weeks after the mandate, the curves began to flatten, she said.
Cooper echoed that.
"Other states have had to go backward when they saw sharp increases in their case numbers that overwhelmed hospitals," he said. "Fortunately, we've avoided that. And it's because we have mandated masks and eased restrictions carefully, in modest phases. We do not want to go backward."
Despite the fact that the metrics appear to be moving in the right direction, Cohen said the near daily tally of 2,000 or so new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate hovering at 8-10 percent is still concerning.
Once again, the data pointed to adults 25-49 making up nearly half of all positive cases, further fueling a narrative and perception that young people -- despite having mild to no symptoms at all -- are the simmering embers of the virus responsible for igniting hot spots across the Southeast, Texas, Arizona and California.
Earlier this summer, seven bars in Raleigh's Glenwood South district received warning letters from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for operating in possible violation of Cooper's Executive Order closing bars.
According to that order, establishments that obtain less than 30 percent of their revenue from food sales are considered bars not restaurants. Restaurants are allowed to open with other restrictions, but bars are not.
Small businesses face uncertain future after Phase 3 reopening delayed
Phase 2 of easing restrictions, which keeps bars and gyms closed, has been extended twice by the governor because of rising cases and hospitalizations. The order is currently set to expire on August 7.