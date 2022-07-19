Fort Bragg soldiers help rescue plane-crash victims in Somalia

MOGADISHI, Somalia (WTVD) -- Soldiers from Fort Bragg helped provide emergency care to 30 injured passengers after a plane crash in Somalia.The troops were training with Somali forces in Mogadishu when a Jubba Airlines plane crash-landed at Mogadishu International Airport on Monday.Three 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade Soldiers based at Fort Bragg were conducting medical training with a platoon of Somalia's Danab commandos when the crash happened.While Somali commandos rushed to pull injured passengers from the plane, the three Americans established a triage station about 100 yards from the crash site and assisted emergency responders to evacuate 16 injured people to nearby medical facilities."I am very proud of the team and their partners, the Danab," said Lt. Col. Sean Nolan, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 2nd SFAB. "Their combined actions demonstrated the agility, quick thinking and decisive action that is essential to the advisor mission."The rescuers had to climb a razor-wire fence to reach the plane, which skidded to a halt and landed upside down.Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Vanvoorhis, Staff Sgt. JoAnna Baxter and Staff Sgt. Taylor Palmer were training with Somalia's Danab Brigade as part of an ongoing effort to train and enhance local medical units."In our minds, the key thing to highlight is the Danab's reaction to the crisis," said Col. Michael Sullivan, 2nd SFAB commander. "Our soldiers supported their response, which was highly professional and demonstrates the value of our commitment to long-term security cooperation efforts in the region."