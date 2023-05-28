Body of missing South Carolina man found in woods

The body of a South Carolina man missing since Mother's Day was found Saturday, deputies said.

FORT MILLS, S.C. (WTVD) -- The body of a South Carolina man missing since Mother's Day was found Saturday in Richburg, South Carolina, deputies said.

According to WLOS, Chester County deputies found the body of Kevin Eby, 50, in the woods near an intersection f Old Richburg Road and Interstate 77.

The York County Sheriff's Office has been searching for Eby who was reported missing on Mother's Day.

Eby's wife told WLOS in an interview in May, he was diagnosed with Huntington's disease, a neurological ailment that can impact thinking and judgment.

Officials have not released the cause of death.