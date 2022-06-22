Weather

Lightning strike in Southern California kills woman and dogs

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman, dogs killed by lightning strike in Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA, Calif. -- A woman and her dogs were killed by a lightning strike while out walking in Southern California Wednesday morning, officials say.

Paramedics and police were called near the San Gabriel River in Pico Rivera around 8:50 a.m.

The city manager says a woman was found dead on the path with her two dogs. She had apparently been struck by the lightning as storms moved through Southern California in the morning.

The city was warning residents in the area to stay inside until the storm passed, Carmona said.

News of the tragedy was disturbing to residents in the area.

"I'm scared," said Mary Perez, who lives in the area. "I told my granddaughter and her friend, she's not walking to school, I'm taking her. I think more about the lightning. Not that I never thought about it. I didn't think it could really do that. It's just awful."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniathunderstormdogslightningwoman killedstorm
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man's murder conviction overturned for son's hot car death
﻿Local economist and drivers react to Biden's gas tax holiday plan
Cancer patient at UNC Hospitals gets wedding she deserves
How sex could play a role in developing long COVID: Study
Woman held hostage in NYC uses Grubhub food delivery to alert police
What is a gas tax holiday?
Wake County school board votes to keep police in schools
Show More
String of burglaries strike fear in some Durham residents
Durham OKs $570 million city budget with 1-year pilot for ShotSpotter
Holly Springs council gets earful over non-discrimination ordinance
Durham Public Schools makes plans to adopt new dress code
Gabby Petito's family faces off against Laundrie's parents in court
More TOP STORIES News