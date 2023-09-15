Serious injury halts Southern Lee junior varsity football game; player airlifted to hospital

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A junior varsity football player had to be airlifted to the hospital after being injured during a kickoff.

It happened Thursday night in the game between Richmond Senior High School and Southern Lee High School.

With Richmond leading 41-12 and about three minutes left in the game, Southern Lee lined up for a kickoff. The kicker booted it down to near the 20 yard line, Richmond caught it cleanly and began to return it.

At around the 30 yard line, a group of players from both teams collided and tackled the ball carrier. All of the players get up and jog to their respective sidelines, except for one of the Southern Lee players who is unable to get up.

Medical crews rush to his side and begin to evaluate him.

EMS was called and "as a precaution, the student was taken by helicopter to the hospital for evaluation," according to a statement from Lee County Schools.

The player's current condition has not been released.

Both teams agreed to end the game after the injury.

"We are praying for the quick recovery of our student athlete and have been in regular contact with his family to offer our support," Lee County Schools' statement read.