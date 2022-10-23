2 arrested in connection with mass shooting at Louisiana frat house

Two men are in custody in connection with a mass shooting at a Louisiana fraternity house that left nearly a dozen people injured, police said.

Police responded to the fraternity house near Southern University and A &M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, shortly before 2 a.m. Friday following a reported shooting.

Initial reports indicated that nine people sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, though that number has since increased to 11 after two more victims came forward, Baton Rouge Deputy Chief Myron Daniels told reporters late Friday.

Southern University, which is in the midst of celebrating its homecoming, said the shooting occurred off-campus at a non-university-sponsored event.

Two men were taken into custody Friday in connection with the shooting with the help of the U. S. Marshall Task Force, police said. Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Miles Moss, 24, have both been charged with 11 counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, police said. It is unclear if they have an attorney.

"Based on all the information that has been obtained, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident," Daniels said. "There is no ongoing threat on the campus of Southern University."

Daniels said no further information will be released at this time amid the investigation, which he called "fluid."

The school said in a statement that the Southern University Police Department and other officials "are continuing to work to ensure that students, employees, alumni and other visitors to campus are safe during this Homecoming weekend," adding that the university "strongly condemns any act of violence."

Any witnesses with photos, videos or details are urged to contact police at 225-389-2000.