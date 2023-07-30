Cary nonprofit starts new inclusive bowling league for special needs community

The inclusive bowling league Endless Sports is part of advocacy for members of the special needs community.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bowling's a great way to get moving, have fun, and socialize.

The Endless Sports Bowling League is part of Scott Stein's advocacy for members of the special needs community.

"(I) wanted to come up with another sport. And being that it's about 105 degrees outside, with 90 percent humidity we were like okay, what can we do indoors, with air conditioning, that hasn't been done before? So we decided to do the bowling," Stein said.

Stein also arranged lacrosse games for some of the bowlers ranging from ages four to forty-five.

"Our job is to have the players come back next week with a smile on their face," he said. "Nothing more than that. And at the end of the year, we do have an awards ceremony where everybody is recognized for their efforts."

Stein knows some people watching are hearing about the program for the first time, and he wants to get those who do to get involved as well.

"I'm happy to provide information," he said. "There's a nominal fee, just enough to cover the expense of the bowling alley. We do have some cool bowling shirts that people have purchased."

Stein said if a family is in need of scholarship help, the organization is there to offset the cost.

"There'll be no cost to any family that wants to participate. We make sure of that," he said.

For more information about Endless Sports visit here.