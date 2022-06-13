Wake County woman wins bronze medal in Special Olympics

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Special Olympian from Wake County brought home a bronze medal in the 2022 games.Rebecca Ryan won her bronze medal in golf during the Special Olympics USA Games in Florida."I was really excited about it, with the crowd cheering for me and everyone from Raleigh was happy about me getting it and my parents and I can't thank them enough for that," Ryan said.More than 5,500 athletes competed in this year's games.