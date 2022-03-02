Traffic

Speed limit to be reduced on 3 Wake County roads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Speed limits on three roads in Wake County will be reduced starting Tuesday, March 8.

More than half of residents and business owners on the affected roads voted for the speed reduction.

Carnage Drive right in front of Carnage Middle School will see its speed limit drop from 35 to 25 miles per hour.

Next, Sawmill Road in north Raleigh will see its speed limit fall from 35 to 30 miles per hour.

Lasty, Kelway Drive near Wakefield middle and high schools will have its speed limit dropped from 35 to 30 miles per hour.
