11 North Carolina students head to Washington for 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Sunday, May 28, 2023 2:08PM
Of the 11 students, four of them are from central North Carolina. Good luck, spellers!

Eleven students from North Carolina will be participating in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee. Four of those students are from central North Carolina.

  • Hillsborough 11-year-old Isaiah Henry
  • Fayetteville 13-year-old Angelo Aldoph
  • Johnston County 14-year-old Olivia Torento
  • Harnett County 13-year-old Lila Rechel

The students all have their strengths and strategies for success. Rechel tells us she's less worried about the long words than then short simpler ones.

"Well, for me, it's usually the more simple words. There are some simple words that just like the word icy, I still need to think to myself that there's no 'E' in it," she said.

Rechel's teacher, Layne Massengill, told ABC11 that the entire school will be rooting her on in the national competition.

"Oh, everybody's excited. The students are so excited, and they're just encouraging her and wanting her to bring home the win," Massengill said.

