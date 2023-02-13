'A different experience': Football fans pack new luxury bar in Cary for Super Bowl Sunday

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Football fans packed Sports and Social in Cary tonight for Super Bowl Sunday. The place was divided with Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs fans on both sides.

Among the diehard fans was 12-year-old Jason Elgart went toe to toe with Chiefs fans.

"My dad is from Philadelphia. So, ever since I liked football it's all Eagles Football," said Elgart with his dad sitting by his side.

It's all eagles all the time for Tyler Ranieri.

"It's very exciting being from Philly and moving down here a few years ago. I remember the last Super Bowl we were in, and I went home to celebrate," said Ranieri.

Kansas City Chiefs fan Sam Rouphael is far from home but still represented his home team.

"I moved here six months ago and I'm a big Kansas City fan and I'm really excited," said Rouphael.

Excitement filled in every pocket of the new bar and restaurant. Fans from across the Triangle watched the big game on a 42-foot LED media wall, enjoyed a DJ , games, food and watched members of North Carolina Central Univesity's band perform.

Monica Talgo came out to see what the place was all about.

"We heard it's a different experience. A lot of fun to see what all they had to offer," said Talgo .

The restaurant opened Thursday and has been packed every day since. Fans showed up early for a seat. The reserved spots filled up within two hours almost two weeks ago.

Fans shared that it's something special to watch the game with community.

"The atmosphere of the fans is amazing. It's wild and if you don't like football, you will like it because of them," said Rouphael.

"For Philadelphia fans growing up sports is big for everyone. I think football is just one of those things that brings the community together," Ranieri agreed.

