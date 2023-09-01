As fall sports get into full swing, doctors say there are some things you can do now to help with recovery if you suffer a injury head.

Fall sports mean an uptick in injuries -- doctors say now is the time for baseline testing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As fall sports get into full swing, doctors say there are some things you can do now to help with recovery if you suffer a head injury.

"I think a baseline test is a great start," said Dr. Chag Greer, a Sports Medicine Physician at WakeMed.

"Anything you can do to have some comparison from before and after is very helpful," Greer added. "You don't have to have that to diagnose a concussion or manage a concussion, but I think comparing somebody to what they look like before they were injured, is is extremely valuable in terms of a tool to help."

Greer said impact testing can be done for free online to have a reference point to give to a provider.

"If there's a concern that there was a concussion, or if there's already a diagnosed concussion, and you're looking to get better," Greer noted.

Gathering the data can also be done with a digital platform, Sportgait. The North Carolina-based company partnered with UNC to develop a concussion detection system. Some Triangle schools are implementing Sportgait as a mandatory entry for athletes before they can play.

"Utilizing the phone's accelerometer and gyroscope, we're actually able to get about 20 different, highly reliable data points on how this individual moves through space, and when a concussion is present there will be some alterations in that," said Joel Meyer, Director of Sales with Sportgait.

"We want to get the actual right time when that person is fully healed, recovered, ready to go. and, you know, not in jeopardy of getting a more severe injury thereafter," Meyer added.

North Carolina has a state law in place for education, emergency action, post-concussion protocol implementation, and clearance for return to play.

Doctors say you can also take matters into your own hands by keeping your baseline information on hand.