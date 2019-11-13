sports

Clayton 7-year-old battling leukemia signs with UNC wrestling team

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A very unique signing day on the North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill and for a great cause.

A youngster from Clayton, who's battling leukemia, put pen to paper joining the Tar Heels wrestling program.



With a short ceremony 7-year-old Mason Fannin added dozens of folks to his support staff and now they are ready to cheer for each other.

Through a non-profit organization called TEAM IMPACT, Mason will attend practices in Chapel Hill, go to meets, team dinners and other events just like the wrestlers on the roster.

Back in February Mason's mom Ashley, who went to Carolina and spent almost 15 years in pediatric oncology as a nurse, saw symptoms and knew right away that it was cancer. The next few weeks and months are a blur.

Despite ongoing chemo with no end in sight Mason is doing as well and is currently in remission. Now he's focused on a new challenge -- expanding his circle of friends.

IMPACT has matched almost 2,000 kids with willing programs over since the inception of the agency in 2011.

Coach Scott and his players are regular visitors at UNC Hospital and jumped at the chance to help out and connect with Mason.
