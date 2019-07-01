Sports

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27, team announces

By ABC7.com staff
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday in Texas, the team announced.

The Southern California native was 27.

Skaggs was found unconscious in a hotel room in Southlake, Texas, according to police in that city. The team was scheduled to play the Rangers later Monday.

Officers found him unresponsive at 2:18 p.m. in a room at the Hilton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"At this time, no foul play is suspected," the Southlake Police Department said. "This investigation is ongoing and we will release pertinent information as it is available."

"We would like to extend our condolences to the Skaggs family and to the Los Angeles Angels organization."


"It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas," the team wrote on Twitter. "Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time."

The Angels game scheduled for Monday against the Rangers in Texas has been canceled, the team said.





Skaggs was born in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles and went to high school in Santa Monica.
He was drafted by the Angels in 2009 out of high school but was then traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks before making his MLB debut. He returned to the Angels in a trade in 2013.



